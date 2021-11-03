Local law enforcement busy heading into holiday weekend

Nov. 3—Law enforcement officers with three different agencies were busy all over the San Joaquin and Sacramento county regions this past weekend.

On Oct. 28 at about 8:55 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of several shots being fired on the 1800 block of Burgundy Drive.

The resident who made the call said she saw a dark-colored vehicle without its lights on leave the area, heading south on Century Boulevard, according to the department's media log.

A phone call to police seeking further details was not returned by press time.

In the early morning hours of the day, the California Highway Patrol officers responded to the report of a vehicle into the water somewhere along Highway 12 near Rio Vista. The passerby who reported the accident did not know the exact location of the crash, the CHP said.

The agency's helicopter rescue unit was able to locate the vehicle partially submerged near Correia Road in San Joaquin County. The driver was still inside the vehicle, according to reports.

The rescue crew and a CHP officer were able to break a window on the vehicle and remove the driver, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, reports state.

On Oct. 28 at 2:15 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of a man threatening relatives with a firearm on the 900 block of Bay Shore Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and detained him inside his garage, police said. Nearby schools were locked down as a precaution, and officers searched the area.

The firearm involved in the incident was located in a community mailbox near the man's home, police said, and a second gun was found and removed from the home.

The man was arrested on felony charges and was booked into Sacramento County Jail. His name is not being released at this time due to the nature of the call, police said.