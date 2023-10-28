Local law enforcement conducting joint traffic detail on I-75 today

Several local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a joint traffic enforcement detail today.

The detail, which started at 8 a.m., will run until 2 p.m. During this timeframe, five local agencies will be patrolling Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

>> ‘It’s like I lost a child;’ Workers’ future uncertain after fire destroys restaurant

The joint detail is part of the Dayton Service Initiative and will include the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Vandalia Police Department.

“The partnership is a collaborative effort to reduce crashes and suppress crime on our roadways while bringing further awareness, education, and transparency to our communities through traffic safety,” a representative from the Dayton Service Initiative said.







