Local law enforcement familiar with angler at center of fishing cheating scandal

Oct. 3—ASHTABULA — One of the men allegedly involved in a fishing tournament cheating scandal is also in trouble with local law enforcement.

Jacob A. Runyan, 42, pleaded not guilty July 26 to one count of domestic violence and one count of unlawful restraint, according to Ashtabula Municipal Court records.

The victim was granted a restraining order against Runyan, as well, according to court records.

A $2,500 personal bond was set by the court, as long as he abides by the restraining order, records show.

The pre-trial hearing is slated for Nov. 10 before Judge Laura DiGiacomo.

Although Monday's news reports say Runyan is from Cleveland, an address on Bridge Street in Ashtabula was given to the court on July 25, according to court officials.

On Friday, Runyan's fishing world came apart after the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament discovered a discrepancy in the weight of the five fish Runyan and his teammate Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., entered in the contest.

At 34 pounds, the catch was nearly double what the director expected, so he sliced one of the fish open and found an egg-sized lead ball in its stomach.

Runyan and Cominsky would have pocketed winnings of nearly $29,000, if the tampered fish hadn't been discovered.

The duo won the last three Walleye Trail events this year, winning tens of thousands of dollars.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which enforces fishing regulations in the state, and Cleveland Metroparks police are investigating the incident.

Runyan could not be reached for comment Monday.