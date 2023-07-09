Local law enforcement needs your help. Have you seen this man, woman or truck?

Lacey police and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of theft and locate a missing truck, the agencies announced on social media.

Lacey police say a man broke into a storage unit and stole a dirt bike, a U-haul trailer and other items on May 22. The location of the storage business was not identified.

Lacey police are looking for man accused of stealing from storage unit.

That theft was followed by an incident on June 22 in which a truck was stolen from the Panorama retirement community in Lacey.

The truck is a blue and silver Dodge Ram 2500 with the Washington state license plate LEM269G. It also has a Marine Corps sticker and U.S. flag on the back windshield.

The truck stolen from the Panorama retirement community in Lacey.

Three days later, a woman, who appears to be wearing a black formal dress, entered the office of the South Bay Market and Deli and now is accused of stealing about $6,000 from a desk in that office, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman is accused of stealing $6,000 from an area deli.

Anyone with information about the theft at South Bay Market should email the Sheriff’s Office at sadee.jones@co.thurston.wa.us.

Anyone with information about the truck should call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Anyone with information about the storage unit theft should call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.