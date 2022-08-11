Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop

Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop.

Huber Heights Police said in a statement on Facebook that they are sending, “their thoughts and prayers to Richmond (IN) Police Department and Officer Burton who was shot in the line of duty,”

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana said in a statement on Facebook that, “Our entire agency is devastated by the of Officer Burton.”

He said the Indiana State Police are conducting a full investigation and we must respect the process and those involved.

“I will be praying for Officer Burton, her family and friends, the Richmond Police Department, and our entire community,” he said.

Sheriff Michael Simpson of the Preble County Sheriff’s office issued a statement Wednesday night saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department during this difficult time.”

Troy Police Department also posted a statement on Facebook, “Please keep Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond, Indiana Police Department in your thoughts and prayers tonight.”

Vandalia Police Department said on its Facebook page Wednesday night, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Richmond (IN) Police Officer Seara Burton.”