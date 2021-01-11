Local Law Enforcement Prepares For Possible Armed Protest

With the nation still reeling from the ransacking of the Capitol Building, law enforcement across the nation and specifically here in Pittsburgh are preparing for a possible round two -- a secondary attack on the final Sunday of the Trump presidency; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

