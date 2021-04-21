Local law enforcement react to Minnesota verdict

Traci Miller, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·3 min read
Apr. 21—ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the Derek Chauvin murder trial will have far reaching effects on law enforcement.

"Times are difficult because no matter how well we preform, there will always be mistakes — because we are human," Mellinger said before the guilty verdict was announced on Tuesday. "Our jobs are unbelievably significant because we have authority to take another person's liberty."

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Mellinger said restraining techniques like the one used on Floyd by Chauvin are not used by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

"Any tactic, which would block an airway, is considered deadly force and shall not be authorized unless death or serious injury of public or officer is likely," said Mellinger.

A key component in the Chauvin trial was video taken by both the public and body cameras worn by police officers. Mellinger said it has taken four years to obtain funding for the purchase of body cameras, but they have finally been bought.

The department is training to use the new equipment and Mellinger said he hopes to have them fully deployed in late May.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings predicted the jury would convict Chauvin.

"I think we are a very divided country," Cummings said. "There's a strong perception among many African-Americans that the system just doesn't work fairly for them."

Cummings, who is white and has an adopted Black daughter and a biracial daughter, said some people might not feel the problem exists in Madison County, but that isn't the case.

"It's very difficult if you are Black in this country to go through a day and not think, 'If something happens to me, is it because the color of my skin?,'" he said. "I think that's unfortunately the reaction many people of color have. I don't know, I'm not Black and I can't be in their skin, but I know from a lot of people I know they feel that way."

Cummings said the case against Chauvin was a strong one.

"I have every confidence they are going to reach the right verdict," he said prior to the verdict.

Shortly after the guilty verdict was announced, Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. released a joint statement.

"Today, justice was served, not only for George Floyd and his family, but also for all who believe in rule of law being applied equally," the release stated.

Both city officials condemned Chauvin's actions, saying law enforcement is in place to protect people and serve the community "without regard to a person's color, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation."

Chokeholds were banned last year by the Anderson Police Department to restrain or control a suspect, unless deadly force was justified.

"The method used in the George Floyd case has never been authorized or used," said Brown and Broderick in the joint statement.

The city has also purchased body cameras and plans to have them in place this summer, according to the statement.

