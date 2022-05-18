Local law enforcement receives almost $300K in state funds for drug enforcement

May 18—Three local sheriff's offices and one local drug task force each been awarded funds from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund, totaling a little under 300,000 dollars.

The grants are part of funding for 41 law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce drug laws and combat illegal drug activity, according to an announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

In our area, the following agencies received funds: — Butler County Sheriff's Office, $28,671.76 — Greene County Sheriff's Office, $108,330.23 — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, $36,102.40 — Greater Warren County Drug Task Force: $121,801.51

According to the announcement, funds can be used to investigate drug trafficking organizations and hamper drug supplies through "intelligence gathering, information sharing, and multi-agency coordination," as well as to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families.

The fund is part of Ohio's RecoveryOhio initiative, created by executive order in 2019 to support aggressive methods to combat the opioid epidemic.

Through the initiative, Ohio has given millions of dollars to local law enforcement, including about $190,000 awarded to area drug task forces last February, with about $50,000 of that also going to the Greater Warren County Drug Task Force.

The Greater Warren County Drug Task Force assists drug enforcement in Warren County and Wilmington, Ohio, according to the task force's website.