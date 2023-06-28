Local law enforcement seizes drugs, guns

Jun. 28—Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.

The Glynn County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit was working on a crime suppression detail early Sunday concerning the recent spike in violent crime when they saw a vehicle of interest, a release from the police department sent late Monday said.

The officers pursued the vehicle through Glynn County and into Brunswick, where they lost sight of it.

"Within minutes, detectives located the vehicle in the backyard of a residence in the city of Brunswick," the release said. "A query was done on the suspect vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen out of DeKalb County, Georgia."

Officers executed a search warrant with the SWAT Team at the house where the vehicle was found that netted 230 ecstasy pills, 120 grams of marijuana, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA and 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers also recovered two guns at the house, one of which was reported stolen out of a neighboring county.

No arrests were made Sunday in the case and the investigation continues.

Detectives encourage anyone with more information about the case to contact the Glynn County Police Department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office also got in on the drug-seizing action last week when deputies pulled over a van on June 20 they clocked going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 95.

Upon walking up to the van, deputies noticed "a strong smell of unburnt green marijuana," a Sunday Facebook post by the sheriff's office said.

The passenger in the van came clean and admitted to having "about a pound" of marijuana with him, the post said. He wasn't lying.

Deputies found several bags with art on them mimicking a cookie jar that were all filled with marijuana. They also found a large clear plastic bag with 346.4 grams of marijuana — a little more than three-quarters of a pound — drug paraphernalia and cash.

The passenger, Alfredo L. Perez, 38, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested and charged with possession, manufacturing, distribution and sale of marijuana as well as possession of drug related objects. He remained in Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday.

The driver, Alyssa Nicole Jordan, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, less safe, and other traffic charges. She was released on her own recognizance.