Local law enforcement, state retail federation, leery of change to theft laws

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
Mar. 18—A bill on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk that will raise the felony threshold for theft and fraud offenses sends the wrong message to people who commit thefts, some Owensboro law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

House Bill 126, which received final passage in the state Senate on Tuesday, raises the level at which a theft becomes a felony from $500 to $1,000. The bill makes thefts between $500 and $1,000 a class A misdemeanor instead of a class D felony.

A number of charges are changed by the bill, such as theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, making a false statement to receive benefits, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by deception.

Supporters of the bill argued the change keeps people from getting a felony record, which can impact a person's ability to get a job. A goal of the bill is also to reduce the state's inmate population.

"It is important Kentucky is not focusing an inordinate amount of our corrections budget on low-level offenders," Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Vice-President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks said in a statement after the bill was approved by the Senate. "With the seventh-highest incarceration rate in the nation, it is wise to look to other states that have improved their justice systems and at the same time enhanced public safety. Our threshold will now match neighbors like West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio, though it will be lower than some states like Texas, which is set at $2,500."

Steve McClain, director of communications for the Kentucky Retail Federation, said the organization worked with the bill's sponsor, Rep. C. Ed Massey, on the language.

"We worked diligently with the sponsor of the bill, because when it was first proposed last year the limit was going to be $1,500," McClain said. "We worked to get it lowered to $1,000."

The retail federation was able to add a provision to the bill that allows two or more thefts committed within 90 days to be combined, with a person charged with a felony if the dollar amount of the thefts is more than $1,000. Thefts from retailers are damaging and hurt store owners and customers, who pay increased prices, McClain said.

"You hear people say shoplifting is a victimless crime, but it's not," McClain said. "It's going to hurt retailers of all types.

"(When) we realized the bill was going to pass, we raised our concerns and we'll monitor what the impact is going to be" on retailers, McClain said.

Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain, who is active in the state and national sheriff's associations, said the change has been discussed among state law enforcement officials. Cain said he couldn't speak for all law enforcement, but thought police and sheriff's officials would have preferred the threshold stay at $500.

The threshold has changed over the years.

"I think the consensus of law enforcement is, at some point, you have to put a cap on these" increases, Cain said. "There has to be accountability. "

Cain said, with "the vast number of these cases," a felony theft charge is resolved with a plea agreement to lower the felony to a misdemeanor. "Where is the accountability?

"We think $1,000 is too lenient," he said.

"I'm a big believer in second chances ... but the vast majority of people who find themselves in front of a judge have had a second chance, and often more than that," he said.

"I understand the reason behind it, to cut down on the prison population," but theft crimes produce victims, said Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel.

"You can whole-heartedly say, 'It ought to be a misdemeanor,' and all of the sudden, you're the victim and your perspective changes," he said, adding that the bill "is a watering down of accountability"

According to information released in December by the National Retail Federation, 97% of retailers reported being the victims of organized thefts within the last year, and 68% reported seeing an increase in organized theft activity. The estimated retail theft losses were $703,000 for every $1 billion in sales.

Kuegel said, "My question is, are we raising it to $1,000 to reduce prison overcrowding? Are there that many first-time offenders who are going to prison? I don't think so.

"Any time they start watering down or diluting (charges), they are sending the wrong message."

Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said he doesn't anticipate a big impact on the number of misdemeanor cases coming to District Court when the bill becomes law.

"I hope they won't be significant," Porter said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

