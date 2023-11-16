Local law enforcement unveils new tool to track guns used in violent crimes

EVANSVILLE — Local law enforcement now have another tool in their own backyard to help them solve gun-related crimes.

The Indiana State Police Evansville post will now house a National Integrated Ballistics Information Network machine, whereas local law enforcement previously had to use ones in Western Kentucky and Indianapolis.

Members of ISP, the Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, Prosecutors Office and the ATF gathered at the post Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement, as well as unveil a new joint project.

Prosecutor Diana Moers' office has applied for and received nearly $700,000 to create a Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Vanderburgh County.

Moers said the money will be used over the next three years to form the center.

The NIBIN machine purchased by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and placed at the local ISP post officially went live Tuesday, but the ATF has had a mobile unit in place since August.

According to ATF Columbus Field Division Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Nokes, from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31 the mobile NIBIN unit has 509 submissions.

Of those submission, 194 were from local agencies. Out of the local submissions, 15 were linked to other incidents which resulted in a lead from NIBIN, he said.

John Pritchett, a forensic science technician with the Indiana State Police, shows how the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network works during a press conference hosted at ISP Evansville Post Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

At least four linked to two or more shooting events, he said.

"Without the incredible efforts of your local law enforcement and prosecutors (the tools) wouldn't matter," Nokes said. "But as we've seen, law enforcement in this region is committed to using all available resources to reduce violent crime in your communities.

For Moers, the CGIC will be a way to quickly identify and reduce the amount of gun crime locally.

"The crime rate in Vanderburgh County is unacceptable," she said, "particularly as it relates to shots fired."

Planning is still underway for the center, but Moers said it expands the existing joint task force of the EPD, VCSO and the prosecutors office.

"We will not rest in the fight to make the community safe," she said. "Those that commit crime in Vanderburgh county are not making a wise decision."

ATF Columbus Field Division Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said crime gun intelligence is what drives all of ATF's investigations.

The center will utilize tools like NIBIN and eTrace, which traces firearms in a "rapid way."

McCormick said the tools allow them to zero in on the "very few number" of people committing gun violence.

"We know it's a small percent, it's less than 1%," he said. "It's less than even 1% of our criminals that are willing to pull the trigger and it's often times they'll do so more than once."

The center will have a goal of all evidence submitted and an outcome produced within five days. The standard specifically for Vanderburgh County will be 48 hours, McCormick said.

Dedicated investigators, information sharing and the technology all come together in the CGIC, he said.

"We've got tools and we're going to keep getting better and we're going to come after you and hold you accountable," he said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Local law enforcement unveils tool to track guns used in violent crime