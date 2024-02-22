Local law enforcement warns residents over nationwide AT&T wireless outage

If you’re an AT&T customer, you may be having trouble making calls Thursday morning.

Law enforcement agencies around Central Florida have been warning residents about an ongoing AT&T wireless outage.

The Flagler County, Seminole County and Orange County sheriff’s offices have all sent word that some AT&T customers have been experiencing an outage.

PLEASE SHARE:

📞AT&T WIRELESS OUTAGE📞

Good morning. It appears that AT&T cellular phone service nationwide is down.



This means if you are an AT&T customer you will not be able to make phone calls. You may still be receiving texts if you are connected to WIFI.



Some iPhones… pic.twitter.com/FBVc34vmgv — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2024

It’s a problem people across the country have been complaining about on social media through the morning.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” an AT&T spokesperson said.

At this point, it’s unclear when service will be restored.

AT&T is experiencing a nationwide outage when calling 9-1-1. AT&T customers in Seminole County should call the non-emergency number 407-665-6650 for emergencies until the issue is resolved. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) February 22, 2024

