Local law enforcement warns residents over nationwide AT&T wireless outage

James Tutten
·1 min read
If you’re an AT&T customer, you may be having trouble making calls Thursday morning.

Law enforcement agencies around Central Florida have been warning residents about an ongoing AT&T wireless outage.

The Flagler County, Seminole County and Orange County sheriff’s offices have all sent word that some AT&T customers have been experiencing an outage.

It’s a problem people across the country have been complaining about on social media through the morning.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” an AT&T spokesperson said.

At this point, it’s unclear when service will be restored.

