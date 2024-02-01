Local lawmaker introduces bill that would ban cell phones in schools

It’s termed a source of distraction by most school staff.

“I think they should be banned but somehow there should be a way that parents can get ahold of their child,” said Julie Barkley.

That’s the feeling by most parents when you talk about taking away cell phones in school. But with one to one technology in most schools in the state, leaders believe the cell phone is just a distraction.

“In a lot of cases it’s our number one disciplinary problem in our school and classrooms. We are actually having to say put your cell phone away, put your cell phone away, stop using that and concentrate on what is being taught right now,” said Representative Barbara Gleim.

Gleim has the studies in hand showing dropping test scores and negative performances. So, she said, ban them in all public-school districts and she’s asking other lawmakers to sign on to her bill.

“I allow them during lunches so if kids need to check in with their parents or get updated they can do that during lunch not during a classroom period,” Gleim said.

Sto-Rox is already leading the charge having implemented a similar version of this policy over the last two years.

“When we think about safety. Kids calling each other when there is conflict continuing the drama, we see with teenagers that keeps the problem going. When we think about the academic piece of that, why we are really here,” said Megan Van Fossan who’s the Sto-Rox Superintendent.

Distractions she feels the district has eliminated successfully. Every student that comes in the door gets their bags checked and they turn in any technology by putting it into envelopes with their names.

Other districts like Penn Hills have tried incorporating phone pouches. One school board member told Channel 11 it hasn’t been easy, but with a law she believes they would have more success enforcing it. As for how that would be implemented if the bill passes is up to each school district.

“I think rules should be designed so they are for everyone, I don’t think there is a one size fits all,” Van Fossan said.

Gleim said she hopes to introduce her bill soon and move it into the education committee.

