Local lawmaker, trans woman react to vetoing of bill banning transgender medical care, sports

A strong reaction to Gov. Mike DeWine vetoing House Bill 68.

That bill would’ve banned gender-affirming care for minors and stopped transgender athletes from playing in girls and women’s sports.

News Center 7 talked with local lawmakers and people in the LGTBQ+ community.

“I cannot sign this bill as it is currently written,” Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference Friday.

More than a week after the legislature sent House Bill 68 to DeWine he vetoed it.

“For those children who face gender dysphoria and for their families, the consequences of this bill could not be more profound,” DeWIne said.

>> ‘Worst governor in America;’ Ohio lawmakers react after DeWine vetoes transgender youth bill

The governor said his decision was based on conversations with doctors and families impacted by this.

State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) co-sponsored the bill.

He said he is disappointed in the governor.

“Myself and my colleagues felt this would be the best for the state of Ohio for a couple of reasons. To protect our youth. They really aren’t ready for this extreme transition and also to protect women’s sports. Men should not be playing in women’s sports,” he said.

>> RELATED: DeWine vetoes transgender medical care, sports bill

Bobbie Arnold is a transgender woman.

She said she hoped the governor would veto House Bill 68 and was shocked when he did.

“I’m really excited to see that he took the time to talk to parents and families and physicians before making his decision,” Arnold said.

Plummer said in January he, along with his colleagues in the legislature, will work to try and override the governor’s veto.

We will continue to follow this story.







