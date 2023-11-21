Local lawmakers, law enforcement react to Beavercreek Walmart mass shooting

Local lawmakers and law enforcement are issuing responses after a mass shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart Monday night.

Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek, expressed his gratitude for law enforcement in Greene County:

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families affected by the shooting last night. We are keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time. I want to express my thanks to Greene County police officers and first responders who acted bravely and swiftly.”

Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, asked “When will it be enough?”:

“My heart goes out to the families impacted by this tragedy. When will enough be enough? It’s time for our elected leaders to finally get serious about keeping our communities safe and take real steps to keep guns out of the hands of people who wish to hurt others or themselves.”

The Dayton Police Department also issued a statement stating they “extends its deepest sympathies to the individuals and families affected by the recent shooting incident in Beavercreek.”

Benjamin Jones of Dayton has been identified as the shooter. Jones died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting.

The city addressed this connection and said “It does not appear the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual.”

“Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up

to this tragic incident. The Dayton Police Department is dedicated to doing whatever it can as we all grieve and heal together as a community,” the statement reads.

