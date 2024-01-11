Local lawmakers react to House’s overrule of DeWine’s veto on HB 68

A handful of lawmakers have shared their opinions on the Ohio House of Representatives decision to overrule Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68.

Less than 2 weeks after DeWine announced the veto on the bill, which refers to gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes in school sports, the state’s House of Representatives voted 65-28 to overrule his decision.

On Jan. 5, 2024, DeWine signed an Executive Order that enacted emergency rules to ban gender transition surgeries for minors at any hospital or ambulatory surgical center in the state.

DeWine released a statement on the House’s decision:

“I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child’s parents and not by the government.”

The bill will now go to the Ohio Senate. Senators will need to vote on an override for the bill to become law.

The Senate’s next session will be Jan. 24.

State Representative Willis E. Blackshear Jr. (D-Dayton) released a statement denouncing the decision to overrule the veto.

“Every child in Ohio deserves the freedom to be themselves and grow up in a loving community. Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues in the legislature are hell bent on doing everything in their power to bully and threaten trans kids and their families. They’re perfectly willing to interfere in private family medical decisions or single out the handful of trans athletes, while ignoring the pressing problems facing Ohio. It’s time the legislature got to work on issues like lowering costs and strengthening our schools that will help Ohio families thrive,” Blackshear said.

State Representative Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) voted to override DeWine’s veto and released a statement supporting the decision.

“Overriding this veto was a natural ‘yes’ vote. We must protect the integrity of women’s sports and Ohio’s children. Voting for this legislation signals to all Ohioans that the Ohio House has heard you and this law will now protect you,” Willis said.

State Representative Bill Dean (R-Xenia) released a statement supporting the overrule.

“We have a collective responsibility to protect our children and the future of our state. Today, I voted to do just that by voting to override the Governor’s veto of House Bill 68, the SAFE Act and Save Women’s Sports Act,” Dean said.

State Representative Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) also voted to override DeWine’s veto.

“Today, I took yet another vote in support of House Bill 68, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE) and the Save Women’s Sports Act. This legislation is critical in protecting Ohio children and the integrity of women’s sports throughout our state. I am grateful for the swift action of the House to override the Governor’s veto and ensure House Bill 68 becomes state law,” Hall said in a statement.

