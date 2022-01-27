Local lead results in Canadian arrest

Jan. 27—DRUMHELLER, Canada — Drumheller Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with the assistance of the ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit, recently arrested a Drumheller man on child pornography charges.

According to a news release received by the Daily News, the investigation began in January 2021 when Drumheller RCMP were contacted by Westport, Indiana Town Marshal Joe Talkington regarding a male having sexually explicit conversations with a 16-year-old victim. The male suspect had been identified as residing in Drumheller, Canada.

With the assistance of Talkington and Homeland Security, Drumheller RCMP launched an investigation.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Drumheller RCMP and ICE executed a search warrant at the residence of the accused, Shawn Albrecht, 45, where he was arrested and charged with the following:

—Making sexually-explicit material available to someone under 18

—Luring a child

—Possession of child pornography

—Accessing child pornography

Albrecht was released on a Promise to Pay with an extensive list of conditions following a Judicial Interim Release hearing and will next be appearing in Drumheller Provincial Court on Feb. 18, 2022.

These matters are before the courts, no further details will be provided.