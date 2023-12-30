Local leader describes crash with DUI driver

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego leader says his family was recently hit by a drunk driver, and now he wants to share his message with the public to not get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking.

National statistics estimate that on New Year’s, one person will die every 39 minutes in drunk-driving crashes.

A sobering statistic that hit too close to home for San Diego City Councilmember of District 7, Raul Campillo.

“A few days before Christmas as me, my wife Nadia, my two-month-old son Rafael and I were driving around town in the early afternoon shopping for gifts, food, for Christmas for our families, we were struck at high speed by a driver who had been drinking. As we entered the Interstate 8 freeway in La Mesa, the other driver completely failed to turn off the freeway and collided with us, directly on our driver’s side back wheel, somewhere at or near above 65 miles per hour,” Campillo said.

Campillo says the driver sped away and was arrested by California Highway Patrol a few miles away.

New traffic laws bringing changes for California drivers in 2024

“We sat there with our side airbag exploded into our faces, the noise was deafening, but the scream of our baby is the sound that we will hear more than anything into the future,” he said.

Now he, his wife and local leaders are urging people to not drink and drive.

“This is our family’s story, but we are not alone, too many people are drinking and driving and too many people are hurt by this irresponsible conduct,” Campillo said.

“Every single one of these senseless crashes are 100% preventable,” said San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every day about 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes. District Attorney Summer Stephan says her office has prosecuted more than 5,000 DUI cases this year.

“The average level of alcohol in the drivers’ system this year was a .18, more than double the legal limit,” Stephan said.

“This is a plea from a father who was nearly killed, who nearly had his wife and baby son killed, asking you to do the right thing, enjoy your selves, it’s New Year’s, we understand that, and then responsibly get home in an Uber or a Lyft or a taxi,” Campillo said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.