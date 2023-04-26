Local leaders meet with survivors of violence during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Monday marked the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Wednesday, local leaders met with survivors of violence to discuss ways to expand their rights, to keep them from experiencing more trauma.

One woman shared her story with Channel 11.

“One of the things that happens when you’re a victim is all your control is taken, and this puts the control back into the hand of the victim which helps with the healing process,” said Center for Victims Community Support Therapist Geraldine Massey.

Geraldine Massey’s youngest son was shot and killed in Hazelwood on Oct. 3, 1993. Forty-five days later, her oldest son was murdered in the same neighborhood. Back then, homicide suspects weren’t always denied bail, and Massey came face-to-face with one of the suspects in her son’s death.

“I didn’t know they got out,” said Massey. “All three of those guys got out and did something else. And from that they said no bond.”

Fast forward 30 years, and Massey now works as a Community Support Therapist at the Center for Victims. She said she’s thrilled to see victims’ rights expanding.

“We now have a system set up that we can notify those victims,” said Massey.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala attended a forum during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Together, they discussed Act 71 and Act 77, which now award more rights to survivors of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual or aggravated assault. They must not be notified of a change in the suspect’s location. They’ll also have more of a say during bail proceedings.

“Now, the police are obligated to ensure that they collect victim information,” said Zappala. “They collect that information, and they have to give it to the court. So what my guys will oversee that and make sure the police to their job, send it to the court and once we identify the person we want to help that information will go to places like this [Center for Victims].”

Zappala also says the courts are obligated to hear from the victim if they want to talk.

“They had a voice,” said Zappala. “I can’t stand in somebody’s shoes who lost a child. They want to express something. It’s hard, but they want to be heard.”

Massey now uses her voice to help other moms just beginning the journey toward healing. She’s in the process of expanding, Parents in Action, which will be another network of support. But she knows even more needs to happen.

“Victims’ rights are here and defendants’ rights are here,” said Massey. “So I would like to see their rights come up. The DA’s office in Allegheny County definitely makes sure he helps that inequality, but it’s across the board. It’s not just in Allegheny County. When I come from Allegheny County, and I go to other places in the state their victim services are not as victim-friendly as Allegheny County’s.”

