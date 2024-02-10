Local legislator called out for lagging campaign reports

Feb. 10—HIGH POINT — State Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, said that he's working with state election officials to resolve campaign finance reports that were cited this week by a longtime political researcher as having chronic shortcomings.

Bob Hall, retired executive director of the group Democracy North Carolina, referenced Brockman in citing eight members of the 170-member N.C. General Assembly for their campaign finance reports in a column for NC Newsline.

Hall indicates that Brockman, who's from High Point, "has ignored multiple orders" from the N.C. State Board of Elections to pay fines for filing his campaign disclosure reports late, with the total due $1,200.

"His final report for 2023 activity is also late so he'll soon receive another fine," Hall writes. "That's six late reports in a row, the worst record of any legislator."

Brockman Campaign Manager Drew Gibson said Friday afternoon that the campaign has submitted the 2023 report and is "in communication with the State Board of Elections about discrepancies."

Once both the board and the campaign have agreed on what the outcome should be, "the campaign will settle any remaining fee," Gibson told The High Point Enterprise.

Hall cited state elections board concerns dating in reports back to 2014 when Brockman first ran for the 60th House District seat he holds now. The campaign has received seven penalty assessment letters from the board dating back to October 2014 and most recently as November of last year. The campaign also received audit letters in August of last year, February 2021, December 2019 and February 2019, according to state election board records.

Brockman faces a Democratic primary challenge from James Adams, the immediate past president of the High Point branch of the NAACP. It's the first primary challenge Brockman has faced since he first won the seat 10 years ago.

