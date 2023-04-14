Local legislator seeks seized guns reform

Apr. 14—HIGH POINT — Local law enforcement agencies would gain greater flexibility to destroy firearms seized by police departments and sheriff's offices under a bill filed recently by an area state legislator.

Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, said Senate Bill 450 would decrease the chances that guns taken into custody by law enforcement could later end up in the hands of someone meaning to do harm.

"Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina have been handcuffed by a state law that prohibits destruction of most firearms seized in their investigations," said Garrett, whose district covers the vast majority of High Point. "Many police and sheriff's departments are choosing to hold on to tens of thousands of these guns because they know they pose a threat to the communities they serve. This bill will allow these seized and unclaimed guns to be destroyed."

Current state law specifies the options law enforcement agencies have for handling firearms that they have seized and have been unclaimed for more than 180 days.

Agencies may only destroy the firearms if they have had the serial number removed or are unsafe due to damage or modification and cannot be otherwise used for training purposes or given to a museum or historical society. Otherwise, law enforcement agencies must either sell the firearms to the public or store them at their expense, Garrett said.

Some police departments don't want to sell the guns and put them back into circulation. The Raleigh News & Observer reported last month that because of the prohibition against destroying guns, North Carolina's 10 most populated cities have more than 74,000 seized guns in storage, which is a burden on resources since every firearm has to be tracked and easily located in a space not designed for those kinds of numbers.

Senate Bill 450 would give law enforcement agencies the option to destroy firearms that are seized in criminal investigations but not introduced as evidence at trials or other legal proceedings, according to Garrett's office.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul