Local legislators bicker about workforce housing at cracker barrel in Watertown

Providing affordable workforce housing and dealing with a growing problem with jail facilities dominated much of Saturday’s legislative cracker barrel at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown.

In attendance were District 5 Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown; District 5 Rep, Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown; Rep. Nancy York, R-Watertown; District 4 Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City; and Rep. Fred Deutsch. Schoenbeck, R-Florence.

Last week’s defeat of senate bills 53 and 65, designed to spur workforce housing, sparked the first question of the session and also a sharp response from Senate Pro Tempore Schoenbeck.

“I spent about half my time trying to deal with problems caused by Fred and his friends,” said Schoenbeck, referring to Deutsch and other House members. “If him and his friends would ever start paying attention to South Dakota and quit trying to kill stuff that’s good for our state, my life would be easier.”

SB53 was crafted assist housing developments by financing the infrastructure needed to begin the projects. Those cost savings then would be, by law, passed onto potential home buyers.

Bartels was part of a summer study for housing in 2021 and heard throughout the state that infrastructure costs were keeping developers from starting new projects, especially in smaller communities. State funding would have been split 50/50 between grants to developers and a revolving loan fund, and no new state programs would have been created.

“When it got to the House we had a lot of resistance from people who just didn't think government should be anywhere close to private enterprise,” Bartels said. “But government already runs sewer and water and the streets in our communities. That's what we were trying to help pay for - the infrastructure.”

Both Deutsch and Wiik said they support the idea of boosting infrastructure but voted against the bill because of the way it was written, and Bartels said there were draft errors in the bill that reached the House floor.

“The seven or eight votes between the two bills, including all the amendments, I supported every vote until the last one,” Deutsch said. “But the last one the bill was muddied, and (Bartels) said he had a lot of nasty amendments. It was $150 million, and I wasn’t really sure what I was voting for.”

SD Rep. Fred Deutsch

Wiik said he was advised by Schoenbeck to vote no on the final bill because of the amendments that had been inserted. Wiik left no doubt he supports infrastructure grants, pointing out that while it might be “pretty easy” to find a willing developer in Watertown, his district includes smaller communities.

“If we can get grants to get (infrastructure) in the ground, we may be able to work with cities and developers and get some affordable housing in the small towns. There’s jobs in our little towns, too. We need people to put kids in the seats and keep our little towns open and support the small towns and the rural way of life. That's a big part of who I am and what I'm for. That’s why I want to make sure grants stay in the process."

Wiik mentioned Agropur of Lake Norden and Valley Queen Cheese of Milbank as successful businesses that need more employees.

Cities, counties, state all seek jail funding

Jail funding is being sought by state, county and city governments, and Schoenbeck said it’s time to force counties into supporting regional facilities. He gave the example of Walworth County having to transport its prisoners to Yankton because it can’t get support for a new jail. The jail in Selby is outdated current jail was closed by court order.

“You’re never going to convince Deuel, Hamlin and Clark counties to pay for a jail in Watertown, but they’re going to want it there when they got a bad person who they want to put in there,” Schoenbeck said.

He said he's against measures that would give counties the option of seeking voter-approved bond issues to fund new jails.

Schoenbeck pinned some of the Legislature’s resistance to pass needed bills on the House Appropriations Committee, which, at one point, he called a “wackadoodle crowd.”

He blamed Reps. Steven Haugaard, R-S.D., and Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, who are running for higher offices, for “doing everything they can to train wreck the Legislature.”

Howard is seeking South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Dusty Johnson, and Haugaard is running against Gov. Kristi Noem for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

$7.5 million for Lake Area Technical College a good investment

The legislators all agreed that giving $7.5 million to Lake Area Technical College was a good investment. The Watertown school is expanding its diesel training facility and also building a walkway over Arrow Avenue that will connect its administrative building to the facility to the south. The school is providing $8 million for the projects.

Wiik said Lake Area has given the state 17 years of responsible growth.

“They're proving that anything we give to them they're going to use as a tool to help the state,” he said. “Investing in Lake Area Tech and all our technical colleges is a good investment for South Dakota.”

Deutsch said that no request from the state’s four technical schools was opposed this session.

“I don’t think there was a single dissenting vote, even from a dysfunctional Appropriations Committee,” he said, taking a small swipe at Schoenbeck. “That’s how good our tech school is and how recognized it is throughout the state.”

Wiik blasts Medicaid expansion

Wiik blasted the idea of expanding Medicaid in South Dakota during the Feb. 12 cracker barrel, and he still had plenty of ammunition against it Saturday. He said that although an expansion could be funded for the first handful of years, he believes eventually the state would have to make deep cuts in current programs or increase taxes.

Currently, there are more than 141,000 state residents receiving Medicaid, and the state pays 43.1% of their medical expenses. If the state’s economy improves, the state would eventually have to pay 50%.

Anyone whose income is equal to or below the national poverty line qualifies for Medicaid. In some states, individuals earning up to 38% more than the poverty line can receive Medicaid.

After the event, Travis Paulson, chairman of the Codington County Democrats, called Wiik’s statement scare tactics. Paulson said the state’s health systems favor expansion and that studies have shown health care costs would decrease and the state economy would be stronger.

“Medicaid expansion will deliver health care to those who need it, but can’t afford it, including many parents, seniors and hardworking folks who earn less than $17,000 a year,” Paulson said. “It is not a gateway to a state income tax, as Mr. Wiik claims. We are only one of 12 states that haven’t yet adopted Medicaid expansion. We need to be a state that cares about all people and does what we can to keep them healthy.”

Zebra mussels remain a concern

Other topics that were broached included the dangers of zebra mussels in Lake Kampeska, fixing the complexity of the state contractor excise tax and how summer study committees are chosen.

The Legislature's main run ends Thursday, but lawmakers return for a final day on March 28.

The cracker barrel was the second and final one in Watertown this year. It was sponsored by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Workforce housing, funding for jails are prime topics at cracker barrel