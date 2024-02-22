Local legislators meeting with White House Thursday about gun violence prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some local and state lawmakers are heading to Washington D.C. for a meeting Thursday with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The meeting was set up in the wake of a deadly shooting outside Union Station last week at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally that killed one, and injured two dozen more.

In the week since Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed there have been plenty of questions. Two of the biggest, why and how do we prevent it from happening again?

“It all comes down to people being violent criminals, is what it does,” Governor Mike Parson R – Missouri, said asked by reporters about the incident Tuesday.

Democratic Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca has also turned his attention elsewhere.

“I’m not going to accept any other focus than the gun right now because that is the thing that killed Lisa, my friend, and the things that harm children,” he said.

Abarca requested the meeting after the tragedy with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention during a planned meeting with the White House on other issues. He says Federal help is especially needed in Missouri because of state laws that prevent local government from passing gun laws.

Grandview’s Anthony Ealy joined other Missouri Democrats in a Joint House Resolution Tuesday that calls for an election to amend the state constitution to give Kansas City, St. Louis and Missouri counties that power. He’s also introduced a bill that would ban anyone other than police and security officers from having guns within a one mile radius of parades.

“I filed this bill because I don’t think that guns should be allowed in parade zones period. Union Station during the NFL draft, they had security check points set up. So I know it can be done,” Rep. Ealy, D – Grandview, said.

But for Abarca and the Governor it’s about something bigger than last week’s shooting. Even if they don’t exactly agree on the solution.

“I don’t think reforming the process of parading is going to solve the gun violence problem, we need to address it head on and it’s the guns that are the problem,” Abarca said.

“We need to be talking about where is all the violent crime happening? Who are the victims of violent crime? Who are the people with guns? Why is that different in some of the bigger urban areas?” Parson said.

This White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention was just established in September. Vice President Kamala Harris oversees it.

The office highlights some executive actions already made by President Joe Biden, but also calls on Congress to take actions like banning assault weapons and requiring background checks.

