Local LEOS responded to Floyd shooting

Jul. 1—Law enforcement from as far north as Ashland responded to Thursday evening's shooting in Allen, a little town in Floyd County, that resulted in the deaths of two police officers.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 spokesman Shane Goodall said the entire post — which consists of troopers patrolling Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence counties — responded to the shootout to provide backup.

"We were down there to provide backup, just in case the suspect broke the containment area," Goodall said. "There were three or four posts down, along with deputies and city police from all over the region. I'd say there was about 200 personnel on scene."

Goodall said he'd never seen anything like it in his law enforcement career. The shooting — which left two officers dead, one in critical condition and several more wounded — marked a black cloud in Kentucky law enforcement history, the trooper said.

"I've never seen anything like it and I don't think anyone has seen violence towards police on this scale in this state," he said. "This is something you'd expect to see in LA, not in rural Kentucky."

Chief Todd Kelley, of Ashland Police, said five officers from his department responded to the incident, alongside KSP.

"We worked alongside Kentucky State Police to provide any assistance we could on the ground," Kelley said. "This is a tough day for law enforcement — we are sending our thoughts and prayers down there and we have reached out to all involved to provide emotional support or support on the ground."

Eastern Kentucky, being comprised of small, rural counties, means the law enforcement community is pretty tight — many officers attend the same trainings together and get to know one another through connections they forge in the profession.

For Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, this incident hit really close to home — he personally knew one of the deputies killed in the line of duty.

"This is a sad, sad day for law enforcement," Woods said. "These men who were lost were the epitome of public service. I'm saddened by this, because I knew one them really well, knew his wife and his children."

Woods' first assignment with Kentucky State Police was in Floyd County, patrolling the western region of the county. Toward the end of his career, he worked the car theft division and found himself on a few cases down that way.

When he retired, he took on a job as an investigator for the Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, a position he held for about seven years.

"This is personal for me," he said. "I knew a lot of the officers involved here. I don't know what to say, except to say that we need to be very vigilant and we need prayers for protection when we're out on the road."

This is another chapter in a wide range of incidents to rock the Appalachian region in the past few months — Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson narrowly escaped death or paralysis back in May when he was shot during a routine patrol call.

On June 17, a Pennsylvania opened fire on I-79 in West Virginia, shooting it out with law enforcement before he was killed.

The Allen shooting is still under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

The suspect, 49-year-old Lance Storz, is due back in Floyd County District Court July 11 for a preliminary hearing.

