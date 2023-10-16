Local levy aims to fund new 100+ acre park
A levy in Beavercreek is looking to fund a new park.
Australia has fined X (formerly Twitter) AUD 610,500 (around $387,000) for failing to fully comply with required questions about the platform’s handling of child exploitation material.
The reversible top-seller will keep you warm on chilly evenings while elevating your decor — it makes a great gift too.
Starting at $27.
Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to get out of the consumer lending business, which could have implications for Apple's credit card and savings accounts.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Ready to elevate your outdoor experiences without breaking the bank? Look no further than the Ozark Trail camping gear sale currently underway at Walmart.
You can save a ton of cash on automotive accessories, hand tools, power tools and more thanks to these awesome Harbor Freight deals.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.
There are so many hair oils under the sun that just don't work. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap oil is the best of the best and it's on sale!
The 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport SUV coupe now gets the Basecamp body kit as an option like the regular Atlas. It's the third model to get the accessories.
Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
In a move that will help cement the incursion of U.S.-based VCs into the European ecosystem, General Catalyst and La Famiglia have announced they are, in their words, “joining forces.” Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, founding partner of La Famiglia, is slated to become a managing director within General Catalyst's global partnership, driving a "long-term vision for Europe," alongside her La Famiglia GP, Judith Dada. Fürstenberg has spoken frequently in the past about European resilience and technological sovereignty, no doubt a subject which will bring her investment thesis to bear in areas like climate, industrial and defense, in addition to traditional software-centric opportunities.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
In Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is discussing options for a cheaper Vision Pro headset that include dropping the external display and using an iPhone chip. It may also have lower resolution displays inside.
A slew of corporate earnings will provide investors with a check on the health of corporate America in the week ahead.
'My butt still looks good': Snag a pair while they're over 60% off!
Start looking at them in groups of five — the typical combination used to make electrolyte materials in batteries — and it increases to 10 to the 47th power. Find the right mixture of electrolyte materials and you can end up with a faster charging, more energy dense battery for an EV, the grid or even an electric airplane. Similar to the drug discovery process, it can take more than a decade and thousands of failures to find the right fit.
A new study found taking just 50 stairs a day can improve your physical health.