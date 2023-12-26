Local lottery player wins over $2 million on Christmas

Will Conybeare
While many across the world wished for more money this year for Christmas, one lucky SoCal resident had their wish come true.

“A Christmas present worth $2.08 million” was sold at the Donut Storr on Knott Drive in Anaheim, lottery officials said.

The player matched all five numbers – 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 – but didn’t match the Powerball of 4. Had they done so, they would have taken home the jackpot of $638 million.

That $638 million jackpot now rolls to an estimated $685 million, lottery officials said on X, formerly Twitter.

A total of 141,939 winning tickets were sold across California for Monday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m.

