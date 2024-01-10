Local luck as St. Johns County woman buys winning, $1 million scratch-off in Jacksonville

One local woman is $1 million richer after winning a scratch-off game she bought in Jacksonville.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Rema Shaban, 47, St. Augustine, claimed the prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game. She chose to take her winnings in one, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The cool million-dollar winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac on 10360 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville. The retailer who sold the scratch-off will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The Florida Lottery offers A Year For Life Spectacular game for $50. It was launched in February 2023 and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds are listed at 1-in-4.50.

