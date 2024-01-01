Local makes Union University Dean's List

Dec. 31—Union University announced 367 students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester. The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Robert Field, of Jacksonville, was among those who achieved Dean's List status.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study, along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.