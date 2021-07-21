Local man accused of assault, attempted rape

Jul. 21—A recent altercation at a Kalispell business led authorities to arrest a man for allegedly attempting to rape a woman days earlier.

Bryan Keith Long, 46, faces three felony charges, including attempted rape, strangulation of a partner and tampering with a witness.

According to charging documents, Kalispell police responded last Friday to a business where Long allegedly had been in a fight with another man. An officer asked Long why the other man had assaulted him, and he replied it probably had something to do with a recent physical incident involving Long and his girlfriend, the documents state.

When the officer spoke to the victim, she said an argument between her and Long had become physical two days earlier. She alleged Long threw her on a bed, pinned her down and choked her until she couldn't breathe.

The victim also alleged Long threatened to kill her and tried to force her into oral sex. She said she was able to get free, but Long wouldn't allow her to leave the apartment.

The victim said she tried to leave the following day, but Long allegedly took her car keys, wallet and cellphone and told her he would return the items to her if she didn't report the assault.

The victim alleged Long followed her as she drove through Evergreen into Kalispell on Friday, and so she stopped at a business where she knew people and they sought to protect her. She said that's how Long got into a fight with the other man.

The victim, according to officers, had scratches and bruises on her neck, bruised biceps and scraped knees.

Long was taken to the Kalispell police station where he allegedly admitted to choking the woman and the attempted rape.

Long is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 29. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 35 years in the Montana State Prison.

