Local man accused of assaulting medical staff

Nov. 1—CORBIN — Corbin Police arrested Andrew Worley, 27, of Corbin on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, and 3rd-Degree Assault following an incident last week at a local hospital.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at Baptist Health Corbin. Police received a call indicating that an assault had taken place against an emergency department staffer and a security guard, prompting their arrival at the hospital. Upon further investigation, police arrested Worley for the aforementioned reasons.

Worley has since been arraigned, during which a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. At press time he was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next Monday, November 6 in Whitley District Court.