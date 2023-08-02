Local man accused of harming infant rejects plea offer

Aug. 2—LOCKPORT — A Tonawanda man accused of intentionally injuring his 5-month-old child has rejected a plea offer from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Jordan D. Steiner, 30, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child June 7, following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office spurred by Steiner bringing his child to Oishei Children's Hospital with a fractured skull on March 18.

On Tuesday, in Town of Lockport Court, Steiner's attorney rejected a proposed plea deal that would have Steiner plead guilty to a single count of attempted assault. That charge carries a one- to three-year jail term, and probation is a possibility, whereas the penalty for assault is a two- to seven-year jail term.

The attorney, Public Defender Anthony Domenico, said Steiner has told him the child's injury was due to an accident and there was no intent to harm the child.

"There is no evidence of guilt," Domenico said. "He never had trouble in the past. Every so often you get someone who's innocent."

According to Domenico, the child made a full recovery and the child's mother and grandmother do not believe Steiner did anything wrong.

The DA's Office has six months from the date of Steiner's arraignment, June 7, to get an indictment against Steiner, and if it does not, Domenico said he will motion for dismissal of the charges.

Steiner is due back in town court Oct. 17.