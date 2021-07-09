Local man accused of hitting Portsmouth cruiser

Jul. 9—A Gloucester man faces a drunken driving charge after Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police say he struck a parked cruiser with its emergency lights flashing.

The man's passenger suffered minor injuries in the Wednesday night crash, police said. and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Portsmouth Fire Department, police said.

Scott Richardson, 43, was arrested at the scene on charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent driving.

Portsmouth police say the crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. as its officers were investigating a multi-car crash on Lafayette Road, Route 1, in Portsmouth. Police had temporarily detoured northbound traffic down Constitution Avenue until Lafayette Road could be cleared, parking a cruiser with its blue lights flashing on Lafayette Road at Constitution Avenue.

An officer was outside the cruiser directing traffic, police said, when he noticed a vehicle traveling north on Lafayette Road and not slowing. The officer reportedly tried to signal the driver with hand motions and a flashlight but the driver kept coming and hit the parked cruiser. The officer ran away from the cruiser to avoid being struck.

The force of the impact pushed the parked cruiser 90 degrees around, and caused significant damage to both vehicles, police said Airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Additional officers called to the scene determined Richardson was impaired, police said. He was then arrested.

Richardson was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 9 in Portsmouth Circuit Court.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.