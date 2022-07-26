Man accused of killing girlfriend, putting body in refrigerator in McKees Rocks goes before judge

Dressed in a jailhouse jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs and shackles, Daryl Jones told Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca he’s not responsible for his girlfriend, Kristy Jefferson’s, death.

DeLuca asked him, “Did you put her into the refrigerator?” Jones replied, “She went in on her own.”

Prosecutors introduced several images in Tuesday’s motions hearing, but some were too disturbing to show on television.

One photo showed the refrigerator where police say Jones hid Jefferson’s body and left her there wrapped in a sheet.

A doctor with the medical examiner’s office testified that they were unable to figure out Jefferson’s cause of death, which prompted the defense to ask the judge to withdraw the homicide charge.

The judge said he’ll review the case and make the decision at another time.

Channel 11 told you about this case back in 2020, when neighbors called police about a foul smell in their McKees Rocks apartment complex.

A neighbor found Jefferson’s body inside of the refrigerator that was sitting in the hallway of the complex. It was positioned so the doors faced the walls.

Jones was charged with abuse of a corpse and homicide.

