Local man accused of molesting girl for years

Jul. 30—A local man listed on the state's sex offender registry for life has again been charged with sex crimes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

William E. Roe, 64, who lives west of Mechanicsburg, is charged in Boone Circuit Court with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. The girl recently reported he touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions, hit her head when she objected, and repeatedly threatened to kill or hurt someone close to her if she told anyone of his abuse, according to court records.

The girl told family members and others of the abuse at various times, but they accused her of lying and brushed her off, according to court records.

She was frightened to talk with Boone County authorities recently because she feared her story would again fall on deaf ears, nothing would change, and Roe would hurt a person close to her, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Morganne Carpenter wrote in his report.

The situation was so difficult for the girl that she experienced a panic attack at school, according to court records.

An adult in authority believed the girl in spring and championed her, ordering Roe to leave when he attempted to see the girl, according to court records that indicate the adult also informed the girl's father of the allegations. The father had been previously unaware, and he called police, Carpenter reported.

Roe was convicted in 1996 in Florida of committing a lewd and lascivious act with someone younger than 16, Carpenter reported. Roe is required to register as sex offender for life. His listing on the Indiana Sheriff's Association Sex and Violent Offender Registry indicates he is a welder with a Brownsburg company.

Roe is being held in the Boone County Jail in lieu of $5,005 bond and is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial.