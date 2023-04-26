Local man accused of strangling girlfriend, driving her around against her will in domestic incident

A Duquesne Heights man is facing charges after police said he robbed his girlfriend, strangled her and drove her around against her will in a violent domestic incident.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police she was on a video call with a new man she was seeing when her boyfriend, Craig McGrath, took her phone and began to strangle her.

Court documents said McGrath and the victim were on the floor and she began kicking her wall to get her neighbor’s attention. During this time, she told the man on the phone to call 911. He did but didn’t know the victim’s address, where she was living with McGrath.

The victim told police she tried to get away from McGrath, and the altercation led into the parking lot. She called the man on the phone back and told him to call 911 again.

According to court documents, McGrath snatched the victim’s phone and began arguing with the man. He then grabbed the victim by the clothes, ripped her top off and pulled her into her car.

The victim told police McGrath drove her around for around three hours against her will. She said she didn’t attempt to get out of the car because she feared McGrath would physically stop her if she tried and he would speed up if he thought she was going to try to escape.

The criminal complaint said McGrath dropped the victim back off at her home and took her car, phone and purse, which he stole around $385 in cash from. He didn’t return her car or phone until the next morning.

The victim also said McGrath stole $330 from her in March via Cashapp and $30 from her in the past week.

The victim reportedly showed police a photo she had on her phone that showed a small scratch on her neck. The victim’s new boyfriend also sent the victim a photo of the two which was taken around two days prior, in which she had an apparent black eye.

The man also told police he saw McGrath choke the victim.

While police interviewed the victim about the incident, McGrath came out of the house with some personal belongings and appeared he wanted to leave for the night, court documents said.

The complaint also said that when police tried to get a statement from McGrath, he denied any involvement in the alleged assault and theft but did say the victim got a new boyfriend, which he seemed upset about.

McGrath was released from the scene and told police he was walking to a friend’s house.

Police obtained a warrant for McGrath’s arrest. He’s charged with strangulation, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, false imprisonment and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.

