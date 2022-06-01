Local man arraigned on single charge of armed robbery

Jun. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A local man who moved back to the area one week ago was arraigned on a single count of armed robbery.

Duane Charles Fortenberry, 27, was arraigned in front of 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers early Tuesday afternoon.

Court records show Fortenberry, who told the court he previously lived in Grand Rapids, has convictions in 86th District Court for a 2018 resisting and obstructing charge, a 2012 possession of marijuana charge which occurred prior to legalization and a 2015 domestic violence charge.

Fortenberry remained in jail on a hold from Leelanau County, and Magistrate Rodgers set bail at $50,000 cash or surety.

Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office records show the hold was for an open warrant related to Fortenberry's failure to appear in court to answer for fines related to a 2021 driving without a license charge.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in 86th District Court June 21, in front of Judge Michael Stepka.