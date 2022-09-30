Local man arrested for 500 files of child porn, accused of creating them, court documents say

A local man is accused of making and possessing 500 files of child porn, court documents say.

Dennis Shrader, 56, of North Bethlehem Township was arrested after state police searched his house Tuesday.

State police received multiple tips from a software company called Synchronoss, saying someone was uploading child porn to its account.

Synchronoss was able to give the uploaded files to the police for an investigation. Court documents said the account contained files of toddlers and toddlers being abused. Police also found explicit photos of females between the ages of 8 and 15 years old.

Court documents said the phone number attached to the account belonged to Shrader. After receiving a subpoena, authorities conducted a search of his house.

During the search, a laptop was found, which contained the files attached to the Synchronoss tips.

Police said Shrader admitted to possessing child pornography and to taking photographs and videos of an underage female. They say Shrader told them he was the only person who used the laptop.

Shrader is currently being held at the Washington County Jail and is expected to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

