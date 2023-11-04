Local man arrested for drug trafficking

A local man was recently arrested in connection to drug trafficking in the northern Miami Valley.

Bryan Brown, 31, of Dayton, was arrested by the Union City Police Department’s Special Entry Tactical Team (SETT) this week.

Brown was arrested for selling methamphetamine in bulk amounts, exceeding 25 times the bulk amount defined by law, according to Union City Police and Darke County Common Pleas Court records.

He was booked in the Darke County Jail Thursday. On Friday, he was formally charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, according to court records.

“This arrest exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and dedication within our community,” Mark Ater, Director of Public Safety, said. “We are not defined by state lines, but by the collective determination of our men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to protect our community from drug-related threats. This is the future of Union City, two departments becoming one, serving the community in the best way that we can.”

Brown remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.