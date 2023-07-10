Local man arrested after exposing himself to teen

Jul. 9—THOMASVILLE- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office has arrested Brandon Bufford, following a series of incidences involving inappropriate behavior toward women.

The Sheriff's Office first became aware of Bufford after a complaint was lodged that he had attempted to surveil a woman underneath her clothing while shopping.

Investigators interviewed Bufford, who admitted to the crime. Following his arrest, Bufford was released on a $3,100 bond.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, just days later, a second complaint was lodged against Bufford for exposing himself at a local business.

According to TCSO, Bufford had ordered a milkshake at a local drive-thru. When the 16-year-old employee returned to the window with Bufford's order, he exposed himself to her.

TCSO took Bufford back into custody on Thursday, June 29 and charged him with public indecency and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, due to the employee's age.

Bufford was arraigned on June 30, where the judge set a $1,000 bond for public indecency and $4,100 bond for cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Bufford has not been bonded out since his arraignment.