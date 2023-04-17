Local man arrested after family court hearing for allegedly impersonating Pittsburgh police officer

A man from the Hill District is behind bars after officials said he impersonated a Pittsburgh police officer and pointed a gun at a woman back in February.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Rayco Saunders, 29, was in family court on April 13 when a Sheriff Deputy working on the same floor heard the suspect being paged to a courtroom.

The deputy went to the courtroom to confirm the suspect’s identity before checking for an discovering an active arrest warrant.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said that in February, Saunders was charged after a witness said he knocked on her door, identified himself as a Pittsburgh police officer and pointed a gun at her chest.

Once the warrant was confirmed, the deputy went back to the courtroom and arrested Saunders without incident after the family court hearing.

Saunders is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, impersonating a police officer and a firearms violation.

Saunders is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

