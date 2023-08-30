Local man arrested on federal warrant

Aug. 30—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on warrants issued by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The Anderson Police Department SWAT Team on Monday assisted the federal agency and the Madison County Drug Task Force on the serving of a warrant at the Cedar Ridge Apartments.

Jerrian Nunn, 23, was arrested on the felony warrant as part of an ATF investigation.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Wednesday that Nunn was the primary suspect whom the ATF was looking for and that three other people were arrested at the time.

McKnight said Nunn's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the ATF.

Nunn also had a Madison County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He has pending felony charges of carrying a handgun without a license and a felony carrying a handgun with a prior conviction within the past 15 years.

McKnight said a 16-year-old was also arrested on felony firearm charges.

"The juvenile is part of an investigation detectives are working involving shots fired in the city," he said.

Alexa Puente, 19, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, at the time that Nunn was arrested.

Amanda Samuels, 41, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Anderson City Court.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.