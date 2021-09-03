Local man arrested in Kannapolis homicide

Sep. 3—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged in a homicide that happened Tuesday in Kannapolis, north of Charlotte.

Demontrel Murphy, 26, is accused by the Kannapolis Police Department of the fatal shooting of Yulanda Basica Hollis, 49, in her Kannapolis home. According to Kannapolis police, Murphy had a relationship with Hollis' daughter.

Kannapolis police notified the High Point Police Department that Murphy probably headed back to High Point following the shooting.

Just before 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, a High Point patrol officer checked a service station on W. Fairfield Road and as the officer was leaving, he noticed Murphy walking out of the gas station. The officer was able to arrest Murphy without incident.

Kannapolis police officers came to High Point to pick up Murphy and had the car he was driving towed back to Kannapolis.