Local man arrested on rape charges

Jan. 8—ANDERSON — A local resident has been arrested on felony charges of rape and sexual battery.

Daniel J. Stanley II, 40, 2300 block of Lafayette Street, was arrested Thursday by Anderson police on two felony counts of rape and a sexual battery felony charge.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last September.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by officer Matt Jarrett, a woman contacted police on Jan. 12, 2023, and said the incident took place on Jan. 7. She said that she was wearing the same clothes and had not showered.

The woman said she met Stanley at their place of employment and they agreed to meet at her apartment.

The court document indicates that Stanley started making sexual advances toward her and she repeatedly told him "no" when he attempted to fondle her.

When Stanley made sexual advances for a third time, according to the court document, he raped her.

Stanley told the woman she would have to marry him because he was a Mormon and needed "three wives," the affidavit states. He reportedly said he has a wife in Chicago and another in Fort Wayne.

During an interview with police, Stanley said they "flirted" but nothing sexual was discussed.

He said the woman never said she didn't want to have a sexual encounter at the time.

