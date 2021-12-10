Local man arrested in stabbing

Dec. 9—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a High Point man in the stabbing of two women at an apartment in east High Point.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, High Point Police Department officers went to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Brentwood Street after a report of a stabbing and found two women injured.

Kadeidre Hamilton had several severe stab wounds on her head and hands, and Debra Fuller had severe cuts on her hands, police said. Both were taken to an area hospital.

The assault began as an argument between Hamilton and her boyfriend, Corey Lorenzo Fuller Jr., 28, who is Debra Fuller's son, and Debra Fuller tried to intervene, police said.

Officers arrested Corey Fuller early Thursday afternoon when he turned himself into police. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Inflicting serious injury.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.