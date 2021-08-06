Local man arrested after standoff in Kalispell

Aug. 5—A local man was arrested after a standoff with police Wednesday night.

Kasmir Ray Spilis, 28, of Kalispell, is facing pending charges of assault on a peace officer, burglary, criminal mischief and a probation violation.

According to a press release from Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, county officers were called to a home on Stag Lane at 4:45 p.m. when a family member said Spilis had broken into the residence and refused to leave. The family member said Spilis wasn't allowed to be at the home.

When deputies responded they spoke to Spilis, who refused to leave the property and barricaded himself inside the residence. He also allegedly had access to firearms. Deputies attempted to speak with him but Spilis allegedly threatened to shoot at officers.

The Flathead Regional SWAT team responded and was able to safely arrest Spilis at about 9 p.m.

Officers from the Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and Kalispell Police Department assisted, along with the South Kalispell Fire Department.

Spilis had a run-in with local police nearly two years ago after he struck his father with a baseball bat and punched him several times.

Spilis pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment and received a three-year deferred sentence from Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison in March 2020.

According to court documents, his probation officer said Spilis was arrested for using illegal drugs and assault in July 2020.

The officer said Spilis was on the drug patch between October 2020 and February 2021 and his behavior improved for the better. The officer said Spilis found stable housing, employment and was attending his anger management regularly.

But in July 2021, the officer reported Spilis' behavior changed and allegedly began sending psychotic text messages, quit his job and moved out of his apartment.

In addition, the officer said he received a call on July 20 from a county officer, who said Spilis allegedly has assaulted his mother and took off in his vehicle. He was arrested later the same day.

On July 22, an intervention hearing was held. According to the probation officer, the goal was to sanction Spilis to up to 20 days in jail and placement at the Recovery Centers of Montana. He refused to comply. He was offered treatment at Connections Corrections, he again refused.

