Local man arrested after string of burglaries in Avalon Borough

A Pittsburgh man is now behind bars after a bizarre string of burglaries — that took place over the weekend in Avalon Borough. The thefts left police confused and neighbors shook up — police said the thief’s target was not money or jewelry but food.

“Well, it was sort of an unusual circumstance,” said Chief Thomas Kokoski with the Avalon Borough Police Department.

Unusual indeed over the weekend Avalon police responded to a bizarre string of burglaries where the suspect was not searching for cash, jewelry, or even valuables.

“He was taking was food from people’s houses, Mountain Dew cans,” said Kokoski.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11 a.m. on Sunday Avalon police began to get calls from residents that a man was peering into homes. About a half hour later, around 11:30 a.m. another call came in this time a report of a man entering a home through a window, and then a final call, this time the caller supplying ring footage.

“It took us by surprise, but the officers responded well, and neighboring departments did too. We were able to get the suspect in custody,” said Kokoski.

Police said in total, that 31-year-old Dawayne Jackson broke into three homes: two on Howden Street, and the other on Jackman Street. Jackson who cut his hand while breaking into a window to gain access to one of the homes stole only a few cans of Mountain Dew and Red Bulls, as he searched for more food.

“Luckily, he didn’t get into any altercations with a homeowner it’s a really dangerous situation, really scary for the people,” said Kokoski.

Police said this is a different type of crime.

“It is just a difficult situation. The law is what it is, and I believe in that. But

under these circumstances, it’s not like the person was ransacking people’s homes,” said Kokoski.

Jackson is in custody at Allegheny County Jail, where he is facing multiple felonies for burglary.

