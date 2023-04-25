Local man arrested after SWAT Team serves search warrant

Apr. 25—ANDERSON — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after the Anderson Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant.

The SWAT Team assisted the Criminal Investigations Division with the serving of the search warrant at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Poplar Street.

Caleb McKnight, APD public information officer, said Tuesday that Tremmeric Lamont Alex Love, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of unlawful carry of a handgun, visiting a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

McKnight said police also arrested three juveniles at the residence.

Police found evidence of firearms and drugs inside the residence during the search.

McKnight said the four individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence on a report of shots fired in the area on Sunday.

McKnight said the investigation is on-going.

Love was arrested in January on charges of criminal recklessness, firing a weapon inside a residence, battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

He has a hearing in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on May 30.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.