Local man booked after making series of threats in August and September

Sep. 21—A Flathead County man who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and their children in a murder suicide or alternatively die in a shootout with law enforcement is behind bars on a felony intimidation charge.

Anthony Howard Trebas, 46, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000 after allegedly sending and making a slew of ominous text messages and phone calls in late August and early September. The messages came despite a temporary order of protection, according to court documents.

The victim contacted deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 31 after Trebas tried to contact her via text or phone call more than 30 times since being served with the order of protection, court documents said. By Sept. 2, he allegedly had begun threatening her life and that of their individual and combined children.

According to court documents, Trebas outlined plans to come to her house, draw in law enforcement and die in a shootout. Text messages, allegedly sent by Trebas and detailed in court documents, also make vague references to shooting people or going "postal."

The victim, who allegedly suffered past abuse at Trebas' hands, told investigators she took his threats seriously, according to court documents. Early attempts by law enforcement to speak with Trebas proved unsuccessful and on Sept. 4 the victim contacted a local police department after he allegedly showed up at her door.

Trebas was booked into county jail on Sept. 16, according to detention center records.

Intimidation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Trebas' arraignment in Flathead County District Court is not yet scheduled.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.