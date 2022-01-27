Local man caught sending fraudulent checks

Jan. 26—Last September, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports of fake checks being written off several local business accounts. Businesses reported receiving copies of checks with their company name and various account numbers from their banks. The checks had been cashed at local grocery stores and convenience stores. While the checks appeared legitimate, they did not match the official checks issued by the banks and used by the businesses.

The checks were made out to several individuals who had no affiliation with the businesses. After a thorough investigation, LCSO discovered that the checks were being printed by Carl Wayne Lucas. On Jan. 21, investigators executed a search warrant at Lucas' residence where several printers, computers, fake checks, blank check paper, checkbooks and identifying information for various individuals were recovered.

Carl Wayne Lucas, 35, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with identity theft, theft 1 and trafficking in stolen identities. Lucas is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $57,500 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, as reports continue to come in from businesses and individuals.

"I continue to be proud of our investigators for the work that they put into each case, to help protect our business owners and citizens," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.