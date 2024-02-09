Local man charged with aggravated possession of a controlled substance

COSHOCTON − Brian K. Foster, 46, of Coshocton was formally charged on Tuesday with aggravated possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. The arrest followed a recent drug bust, when a K-9 officer made an alert on a vehicle in the parking lot of a fact-food restaurant. A large amount of suspected illegal narcotics was seized.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Man charged with aggravated possession of a controlled substance